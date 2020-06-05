Rock Island MetroLINK receives $9 million in CARES ACT

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) will receive a total of $8,845,043 in federal funding through CARES ACT, Congresswoman Cherry Bustos announced on Friday.

“These federal dollars will help MetroLINK get through this public health crisis and support riders in Rock Island County.,” Bustos said in a press release.

“I’m pleased to make this announcement today as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to work to invest in our communities.”

The funding will be used to for operational expenses, bus purchases, facility maintenance, and communications equipment in order to respond to and recover from COVID-19