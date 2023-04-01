Children who will be age five on or before Sept. 1, 2023, are eligible to begin school in the 2023-2024 school year in the Rock Island-Milan School District. For more information, visit the district’s website.
Individual building times:
Denkmann (4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island) – April 26 – 3-4 p.m.
Earl Hanson (4000 9th Street, Rock Island) – April 22 – 3-4 p.m.
Eugene Field (2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island) – April 20 – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Frances Willard (2503 9th Street, Rock Island) – May 10 – 4-5 p.m.
Longfellow Liberal Arts (4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island) – May 10 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Ridgewood (9607 14th Street West, Rock Island) – April 5 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Rock Island Academy (930 14th Street, Rock Island) – May 10 – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Rock Island Center for Math & Science (2101 16th Ave, Rock Island) – April 19 – 2:45-3:45 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (1306 W. 4th Street, Milan) – April 26 – 3-4 p.m.
For school boundary information visit here.