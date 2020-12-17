Rock Island-Milan district hosts virtual community forum

The Rock Island-Milan School District will hold a virtual community forum via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Parents, students, staff and community members are invited to see proposed plans and site locations for a new school district facility to house food production, warehousing, and administration services, a news release says.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence will review specs of the proposed facility, review the budget, and gather feedback from participants. District Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith and representatives from Legat Architects also will be available to answer questions.

For log-on information, go to rimsd41.org.