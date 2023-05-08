The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) will award a record $141,200 to the Class

of 2023 at its Austin Academic Achievement Awards and RIMEF Scholarships Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the RIHS Auditorium, according to a news release.

Fifty-seven accomplished Rock Island High School (RIHS) seniors will receive $36,000 in Austin Academic Achievement Award (AAAA) scholarships and $105,200 RIMEF Named scholarships at the annual ceremony, the release says.

AAAA Departmental Award Scholarships are selected by teachers within 10 individual academic

areas. First place students in each area will receive $2,000 and second place will receive $1,500.

RIMEF Scholarships range from $500 to $8,000 and are awarded for academics, athletics,

community involvement, etc.

RIHS students completed just one application for the 49 separate named scholarships providing more than 70 individual scholarship opportunities. In addition, the RIMEF will recognize the academic accomplishments of the Top 10 from each class. These hard-working students will be rewarded with a gift-bundle along with a certificate of recognition.

In all, 119 Rock Island High School students will be celebrated during this special night for

recipients, parents, family, and friends.

The AAAA program and RIMEF Scholarships are made possible through the generosity of

individual/family and business contributors/benefactors