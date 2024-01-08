Both the East Moline and Rock Island-Milan School Districts plan an e-learning day on Tuesday because of a predicted winter storm.

For more information about East Moline plans, visit here.

For more information about Rock Island-Milan plans, visit here. Students will need to log onto Google Classroom at the beginning of the school day for their grade level. They will be expected to answer the attendance question. If home usage for a student goes down, students or parents must contact the building principal so student attendance is not affected.

Jordan Catholic School will be closed on Tuesday, according to a news release.