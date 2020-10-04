Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation awards $58,000-plus in PRIME grants

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation Board of Directors has awarded $58,438 in PRIME Grants to the teachers and schools of the Rock Island-Milan School District for the 2020-2021 school year.

The PRIME (Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) Grants funding is in addition to more than $40,000 presented to help pay expenses for internet access for digital equity throughout the district.

The nearly $100,000 provided by the foundation will provide programs, materials, and technology to benefit all district students.

Becayuse of COVID-19, the grant timetable was delayed, giving teachers more time to develop propitious projects as they teach and students learn remotely. As a result, interactive proposals for science, reading, math, and music were submitted such as “Interactive Learning in Kindergarten,” “Music Making at Home,” “Inquiry-Based Online Science Simulations Using Gizmos,” and “Virtually Reading: A Digital Classroom Library.”

The foundation presented 33 teachers and schools funds to pay for 27 innovative programs and new materials to benefit k-12 students.

So far in 2020, the foundation has provided nearly $250,000 to the Rock Island-Milan School District and its students in the form of teacher grants, program funds, and scholarships.

The foundation began in 1986 to enhance academic opportunities for student success in the district. It manages scholarships for students, distributes grants to teachers in the district for classroom needs, and works to fund programs throughout the District to aid students’ academic success.

