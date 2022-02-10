In honor of Black History Month, Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 Head Start classrooms received a book donation that features a popular local musician.

Local poet Shellie Moore-Guy wrote the illustrated children’s book “How Little Billy Learned To Play,” published by MWC Press in 2019. The book is a tribute to musician Bill Bell (1936-2017) and follows a young, fictionalized Bell as he learns to play music in the Watertown neighborhood of East Moline, where he grew up.

Shellie Moore-Guy of Rock Island wrote the children’s book “How Little Billy Learned to Play” in honor of East Moline native Bill Bell.

Thanks to a generous donation by Dr. John Hildreth, music professor at Augustana College, who was also a friend of Bill Bell, each Head Start Classroom in the Rock Island-Milan School District received one copy of the book.

Moore-Guy will be reading her book to one of the district’s Head Start classrooms on Friday morning.