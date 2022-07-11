On Monday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $2,873,832 in federal funding to the Rock Island-Milan School District for Head Start.

“I’ve always been a fierce advocate for making sure children have access to a quality education, which is why I’m so excited to announce that over $2.8 million will be headed to the Rock Island-Milan School District,” Bustos said in a Monday release. “This investment into our children’s education will be able to continue to provide them with the tools they need to succeed and pave the way for a bright future.”

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from birth to age five by providing programming to enhance cognitive, social and emotional development.

Head Start programs are operated by local nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and school districts. Currently, Head Start programs serve more than 36 million children in the U.S.