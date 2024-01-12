The Rock Island-Milan School District will have its first female superintendent.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the district Board of Education approved a three-year administrative contract with Sharon Williams, to start July 1, 2024, at an annual salary of $220,000.

Dr. Sharon Williams will be the new Rock Island-Milan school superintendent, starting July 1, 2024.

Dr. Williams brings more than 23 years of experience as an educator, school leader and district administrator to the role, according to a Friday district release. She has served as a teacher, principal, executive director, project director, executive coach, chief academic officer, chief of schools, and most recently as deputy superintendent at Proviso Township High School District in Cook County, Ill.

The Board of Education started working with School Exec Connect, an educational search firm over the summer to launch a national search for a superintendent. The search was an intensive, thorough screening and hiring process that included input from all stakeholders. Stakeholders were involved in multiple ways. There was an online survey, several focus groups, and open forums. They were also involved in the interview process.

“Dr. Williams’s credentials and vision align seamlessly with our commitment to the future of our district. The board is confident that Dr. Sharon Williams is the ideal candidate to lead us into a promising future,” said Terell Williams, president of the Rock Island-Milan School District School Board.

Dr. Williams’ career has been committed to building equity and excellence for all students. She plans to use her executive leadership skills, education, and rich experiences to dismantle barriers that perpetuate the opportunity and achievement gaps in our country’s schools.

The diversity of the district caught Dr. Williams’s attention, the release said.

“A compelling vision of equity and the diverse student body and Board of Education drew me to the superintendent position in the Rock Island – Milan School District,” she said. “The passion and school pride demonstrated throughout the selection process solidified what I have come to learn about the RIMS community – Rock Island is poised and ready to act on the Board of Education’s Equity Statement to ensure that all scholars are prepared once they leave Rock Island High School.”

“I look forward to working in tandem with the Board of Education, school and district leaders, teachers, staff, students, family members, and the broader Rock Island and Quad Cities community members to make RIMSD #41 THE premiere school district in Illinois and the Midwest,” Williams said.

Dr. Williams holds a doctorate of education from Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Teaching from the University of Memphis. She is a native of Nashville, Tenn., an avid traveler, and a proud dog parent.

Effective June 3, 2023, Reginald Lawrence was relieved of his duties as superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District. Dr. Lawrence served the district for nearly four years. This was a mutual agreement between the former superintendent and Board of Education.