Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday considered the need for a new school resource officer at Rock Island High School.

The district hasn’t had a school resource officer in a few years.

The officer would come from the Rock Island Police Department and work at the high school.

School board members plan to vote on the contract Nov. 14. Rock Island City Council is scheduled to vote on it Nov. 13.

The officer would start in January if the contract is approved.