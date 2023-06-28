Rock Island/Milan School District #41 has a new Superintendent – for the first semester of the next school year.

The district’s Board of Education has approved Alan Boucher as Interim Superintendent. He is currently the principal at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services. He served as the superintendent of the Sherrard Community Unit School District from 2015-2022 and was superintendent of the Mercer County School District #404 from 2006-2015.

Alan Boucher (RIMSD#41)

Boucher will start in July and serve through the first semester of the 2023-24 school year. The Board of Education will select an Interim Superintendent for the second semester later.