Rock Island-Milan school district adjusting to online learning

The Rock Island-Milan school district started online only classes this week.

“We put together our e-learning plans every year,” said Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent. “We do it just in case snow days come up so if you’re out 2 days or 3 or 4 days you know you have some options there but to put in a plan where now everything is online, never imagined it, but it’s also given us some great opportunities.”

Those include working through Google Classroom, allowing students to video chat with their teachers.

“We still are covering the content areas so we’re making sure that English, language arts, mathematics, you know we even add some of the art music pieces in there just to try to give our kids a variety,” he said.

While making sure every student is able to do online learning.

“Fifteen percent said that they needed access to technology so over the last few weeks, we’ve handed out almost 1600 Chromebooks,” Lawrence said. “We’ve made sure we worked with MediaCom and AT&T. They’ve been great in giving Internet access to families.”

While the return to the classroom is uncertain…

“We have to get through this year.”

They are taking things week by week.

“Our goal right now is to try and make sure we give our kids some rigor.”