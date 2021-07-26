Rock Island-Milan school district announces updated mask policy

The Rock Island-Milan school district announced the updated mask policy this coming fall semester.

Students in Rock Island head back into the classroom next week. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence wants all students in elementary schools to be required to wear masks. Students in middle and high school will not be required to wear masks, but Superintendent Lawrence recommends they do.

These policies stem from recent health reports in Rock Island county as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the area.