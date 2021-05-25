Rock Island-Milan School District approves hire of new principal

The Rock Island-Milan School District has a new principal.

Tiah-Farrah Edwards was approved as the new hire for principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center Tuesday night during the school district’s Board of Education meeting.

Edwards joined the school district in 2005 and has since served these roles:

English teacher

Dean of students at Rock Island High School and Edison Jr. High

Assistant principal and principal at Rock Island Academy

Edwards says she is looking forward to the new position.

“I am thrilled to highlight and showcase the tremendous work that the Thurgood Marshall Learning Center staff and students have undertaken to create a unique and effective learning environment based on respectful relationships amongst all,” said Edwards.

The Thurgood Marshall Learning Center is an alternative program that serves close to 80 junior high and high school students. Learn more here.