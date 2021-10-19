Rock Island-Milan school district asking for feedback on equity statement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island-Milan school district is asking for feedback on the development of an equity statement.

On Thursday, the district will be holding a virtual forum via Zoom. School council members have been developing the district’s strategic plan since 2016, starting with a cultural competence and inclusion “C-Q” team. In recent months, the district has started an equity statement that is in alignment with their strategic core values.

A copy of the Rock Island-Milan school district equity statement is available for review and feedback before the virtual forum on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories