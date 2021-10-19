Rock Island-Milan school district asking for feedback on equity statement

The Rock Island-Milan school district is asking for feedback on the development of an equity statement.

On Thursday, the district will be holding a virtual forum via Zoom. School council members have been developing the district’s strategic plan since 2016, starting with a cultural competence and inclusion “C-Q” team. In recent months, the district has started an equity statement that is in alignment with their strategic core values.

A copy of the Rock Island-Milan school district equity statement is available for review and feedback before the virtual forum on Thursday.