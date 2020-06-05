Rock Island-Milan School District feeding kids all summer

All throughout the summer, staff at the Rock Island-Milan School District will be handing out meals for families in need.

Pick up is every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will run until July 30.

The meal kits will provide up to three days of breakfast and lunch for students.

“One of the nice parts of being able to provide meals to our families is A., first of all seeing the kids,

said Lance Clark, Frances Willard Elementary principal. “When kids are coming through with their parents or guardians, it’s really nice just to be able to say hi to them because you know obviously we lost 4th quarter from seeing them everyday and then just being able to provide for the families too.”