Rock Island-Milan School District going full remote until middle of January

The Rock Island-Milan School District announced that they will move to full remote learning starting on Wednesday, November 18, until the end of the second quarter on December 22, and for the first few weeks of the third quarter from January 5 through January 18, 2021.

“The alarming rate at which the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the community is now impacting our district as the number of positive and/or quarantined staff and students continue to increase. The safety of our students and our staff will always be our top priority,” said RIMSD Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

Staff will use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the switch to full remote learning. Students will need to log on to full remote learning starting on Wednesday.

Full remote learning will extend through Monday, January 18, 2021, to allow for a safe quarantine period through the winter holiday season.

All schools will return to a blended learning on Tuesday, January 19, as long as it is safe to at that time.

Meal distribution will continue as usual each day the week of November 16, but starting Monday, November 23, the meal distribution will revert back to the Monday and Thursday 3-day meal kit schedule.

For more information or further updates, visit this website.