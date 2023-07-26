The Rock Island-Milan School District will host a back-to-school event on Sunday, July 30. Ready to Rock the School Year will be 2-4 p.m. in Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, a news release says.

The celebration is held each year to get students excited about going back to school.

There will be food, music, and information about the school year. Community organizations including Rock Island Library, METROlink, Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, and local colleges will have information for students and parents.

The Annual Bikers for Backpacks will also ride into the event after collecting school supplies for students.

The first day of school for the Rock Island-Milan School District is Aug. 3.

