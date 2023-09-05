Rock Island-Milan School District Interim Superintendent Alan Boucher addressed the state of the district.

Boucher talked about the previous school year what’s to come for this year. Some subjects included improved security by adding over a hundred security cameras and locked entrances at schools. Boucher also emphasized a heavy focus on attendance and student behavior for the current school year.

The Rock Island-Milan School District is still searching for a new full-time superintendent. The school board hired School Exec Connect‘ to do their nationwide search for a permanent superintendent.