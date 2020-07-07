Rock Island-Milan School District is starting an African American Parent Advisory Council

Administrators in the Rock Island Milan School District are trying to get minority parent more involved in their children’s education.



The district is starting an African American Parent Advisory Council.



The intent is to make it easier for parents to communicate with the school district, find out what’s going on and share their ideas or concerns.



“Hopefully you know parents will see this as a space where they have some extra support where they can gain some additional inside, gain some knowledge, gain some awareness,” said Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris.



There will be two virtual meetings, one on Tuesday and the other one will be on Saturday.