The Rock Island-Milan School District (RIMSD) #41 needs the public’s input in their search for a new superintendent.

The Board of Education has started the search process for a new superintendent and has hired School Exec Connect, an educational search firm, to assist them. The Board is looking for public input about the new superintendent, so they are asking residents to take an online survey that will be available from September 11-17. Residents who want to offer input about the district’s strengths and challenges can attend a special meeting on September 13 at 6 p.m. at the district’s Administration Center, 2000 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island.

Findings from the survey, open forums and focus group conversations will be used to create a New Superintendent Profile that will be reported to the Board at their September 26 meeting.

The Board of Education has decided to conduct a confidential search. Only the final candidate’s name will be announced to the public.