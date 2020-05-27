Rock Island-Milan School District offering free meals through July
The Rock Island-Milan School District has been providing meals to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23.
Today, the school district announced they are extending this service at no cost for the months of June and July.
Families with children ages 18 and under who live in the Rock Island-Milan School District boundaries are eligible to receive the three-day meal packages containing breakfast and lunch.
The meal kits will be available for drive-thru pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations:
Earl Hanson Elementary School
4000 9th St.
Rock Island, IL 61201
Frances Willard School
2503 9th St.
Rock Island, IL 61201
Longfellow Liberal Arts
4198 7th Ave.
Rock Island, IL 61201
Thomas Jefferson School
1307 4th St. West
Milan, IL 61264
Ridgewood Elementary School
9607 14th St. West
Rock Island, IL 61201
Rock Island Academy
930 14th St.
Rock Island, IL 61201
Rock Island High School
1400 25th Ave.
Rock Island, IL 61201
For any questions related to the meal kits, call the Rock Island-Milan School District Administration Center at 309-793-5900.