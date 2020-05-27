Rock Island-Milan School District offering free meals through July

The Rock Island-Milan School District has been providing meals to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23.

Today, the school district announced they are extending this service at no cost for the months of June and July.

Families with children ages 18 and under who live in the Rock Island-Milan School District boundaries are eligible to receive the three-day meal packages containing breakfast and lunch.

The meal kits will be available for drive-thru pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations:

Earl Hanson Elementary School

4000 9th St.

Rock Island, IL 61201

Frances Willard School

2503 9th St.

Rock Island, IL 61201

Longfellow Liberal Arts

4198 7th Ave.

Rock Island, IL 61201

Thomas Jefferson School

1307 4th St. West

Milan, IL 61264

Ridgewood Elementary School

9607 14th St. West

Rock Island, IL 61201

Rock Island Academy

930 14th St.

Rock Island, IL 61201

Rock Island High School

1400 25th Ave.

Rock Island, IL 61201

For any questions related to the meal kits, call the Rock Island-Milan School District Administration Center at 309-793-5900.