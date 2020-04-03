Rock Island – Milan School District providing community meals

The Rock Island – Milan School District is providing meals for all families during the COVID-19 crisis.

The district has already distributed over 4 thousand meals since March 23.

While many school districts are offering similar resources, RIMSD is providing meals for three days at a time.

This limits their pickup days to two days a week.

Rock Island Academy Principal Tom Ryan says this helps with social distancing.

“That’s part of the other side of the coin there is that we want to do the social distancing and so as the families drive up on those two days we try our best to just set it in a trunk or in an open door and the fewer hands on it the better we are.”

Anyone in the community needing help with meals is welcome, whether they have children in the district or not.