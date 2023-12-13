Since voters approved the Rock Island County School Facility Tax back in November 2016, RIMSD has been busy putting that money back into school buildings, according to a news release.

At the regular board of education meeting on Tuesday, CFO Jennifer Barton gave an update on all the projects that have been completed so far with School Facility Tax and ESSER (federal stimulus relief) Funds.

Since 2017, the district has spent $64,767,596.90 in school facility upgrades, with $45,262,455.95 from the 1% sales tax funds. The district has spent $19,505,140.95 in ESSER funds for HVAC upgrades.

In the last seven years, the district has:

● Completed seven secure entryways

● Replaced complete or partial roofs at 11 buildings

● Completed an addition, renovation, and cafeteria expansion at RIHS

● Completed two elevator replacements and one vertical platform lift replacement

● Completed tuck pointing at four buildings

● Replaced bleachers at three buildings

● RIHS stadium renovations, new track, and new field turf

● EJHS STEM lab renovation

● Completed structural repairs at RIHS

● Completed tennis court replacement

● Completed main plumbing replacement at RIHS

● Added ADA restroom in small gym at RIHS

● Upgraded HVAC systems at 10 buildings

● Upgraded RIHS chillers

● Upgraded auditorium, small gym, and fieldhouse HVAC.

The $64 million in facility upgrades doesn’t include other projects that have been completed that were funded by different funding sources. Looking at all facility upgrade projects, the district is approaching $70 million in facility upgrades, the release says.

“I want to thank the taxpayers and voters in Rock Island County because truly without the votes for the one percent sales tax, the district would not have been able to do the work we have done in the last seven years,” said RIMSD CFO Jennifer Barton.

To see the full list of projects, you can visit here.