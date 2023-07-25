The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 has a group to help them search for a permanent superintendent.

According to the agenda for the July 25th meeting, board members are expected to award the contract for an executive search firm to School Exec Connect in Oak Park, Ill. District education funds will be used to pay for the contract, which is not to exceed $29,000.

In their proposal to the Board, School Exec Connect claims that their candidate searches are completed on time and within budget and 97% of the people they place in these roles are in good standing after their first contract has expired, a percentage unmatched in the industry.

Their proposal for a search involves a four stage process, which includes a preliminary planning meeting with the Board of Education to open the search process, followed by immediately posting the position. In the fall, after students have returned to classrooms, the group will create a candidate profile and meet with focus groups identified by the Board. They also plant to design a survey for residents to give feedback on what they’re looking for in a candidate.

The group has developed a nationwide candidate pool, which they will use to find qualified candidates for the position. Qualified candidates will be brought in to interview with the Board.