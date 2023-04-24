The Rock Island-Milan School District is making a surprising move at tomorrow night’s school board meeting.

Section six, part C of the minutes for the meeting refer to “termination of Administration Contract.” Sources tell us the school board will take a vote to end the contract of Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

Dr. Lawrence has been the Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District since June 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence (Rock Island – Milan School District #41)

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Washington Junior High Cafeteria, 3300 18th Avenue in Rock Island.