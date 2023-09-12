The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 12th to celebrate the completion of its new Administration Center, located at 2000 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island. After the ribbon cutting, guests were able to take a tour of the building.

The building includes 18,000 square feet for administration office space, 11,000 square feet for a warehouse and 6,000 square feet for a food production kitchen. The new center achieves three key goals for the district: unified staff, accelerated food production and more storage space.

Revenue from the 1% Rock Island County sales tax was used to fund the project.