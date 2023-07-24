The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) on Monday announced awarding of a record $205,576 in PRIME grants to teachers and educators of the Rock Island-Milan School District (RIMSD) for the 2023-2024 school year.

The grants — the most ever in a single year — will be presented at a special event held at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse on Aug. 1 at 4:15 p.m.

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation has awarded more than $1.23 million in grants to the school district, mostly since 2011.

PRIME (Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) grants fund new and innovative programs, materials, for individual teachers, a department/school, or multi-school grants, according to a Monday release. This year’s PRIME grants will fund 99 new projects from 113 teachers and administrators.

All funds will be used within the 2023-2024 school year and follow-up reports/photos submitted the recipients at the end of that year.

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation over its history has awarded a total of $1,236,396 in Teacher/PRIME grants to the school district (since 1998, with most funding distributed in the last 12 years).

The RIMEF believes that every child is entitled to a quality education; with the $205,576 in PRIME grants, $141,200 in scholarships to the Class of 2023, incubator class support of over $25,000, and other program assistance, the RIMEF has provided nearly $500,000 of support to the students, teachers, and schools of the Rock Island-Milan School District in 2023.

For more information on the foundation, visit its website HERE.