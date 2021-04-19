Rock Island-Milan Schools holding Kindergarten Round Up

Kindergarten Round Up for the Rock Island-Milan School District 2021-2022 school year is being held over the next couple of weeks.
Children must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2021, in order to attend Kindergarten in the school district.
Round Up will take place for the following schools on the dates indicated:
- Denkmann (4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island) – April 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (One parent only)
- Earl Hanson (4000 9th Street, Rock Island) – April 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Parents only)
- Eugene Field (2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island) – April 28 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (One parent only)
- Frances Willard (2503 9th Street, Rock Island) – May 17 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Longfellow Liberal Arts (4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island) – April 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (One parent only)
- Ridgewood (9607 14th Street West, Rock Island) – April 28 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (A-L Parents only), April 29 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (M-Z Parents only)
- Rock Island Academy (930 14th Street, Rock Island) – Virtual video available soon, In-person during registration on July 15
- Rock Island Center for Math & Science (2101 16th Avenue, Rock Island) – May 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual information session via Zoom.
- Thomas Jefferson (1306 West 4th Street, Milan) – April 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (One parent only)
For school boundary information, visit this website.