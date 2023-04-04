The Rock Island-Milan School District is dismissing school early April 4 due to power outages across the district.

According to a release, five buildings within the district are without power:

Denkmann

Earl Hanson

Frances Willard

Edison Junior High

Washington Junior HIgh

Parents with students at those schools can pick them up at any time. For the schools with power, lunch was served starting at 11:00 a.m., and dismissal will be by 12:30 p.m.

All practices, games and activities for the rest of the afternoon are cancelled, including YMCA and Spring Forward after school sessions.