The Rock Island-Milan School District is dismissing school early April 4 due to power outages across the district.

According to a release, five buildings within the district are without power:

  • Denkmann
  • Earl Hanson
  • Frances Willard
  • Edison Junior High
  • Washington Junior HIgh

Parents with students at those schools can pick them up at any time. For the schools with power, lunch was served starting at 11:00 a.m., and dismissal will be by 12:30 p.m.

All practices, games and activities for the rest of the afternoon are cancelled, including YMCA and Spring Forward after school sessions. 