The Rock Island-Milan School District is dismissing school early April 4 due to power outages across the district.
According to a release, five buildings within the district are without power:
- Denkmann
- Earl Hanson
- Frances Willard
- Edison Junior High
- Washington Junior HIgh
Parents with students at those schools can pick them up at any time. For the schools with power, lunch was served starting at 11:00 a.m., and dismissal will be by 12:30 p.m.
All practices, games and activities for the rest of the afternoon are cancelled, including YMCA and Spring Forward after school sessions.