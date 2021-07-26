Rock Island-Milan Schools superintendent recommends mask requirement for students under 12

Rock Island-Milan School District 41 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence sent parents an update Monday afternoon about plans for the upcoming school year, which begins August 2.

Included in the message were recommendations on masks:

“With the support of the school board, and based on our current COVID-19 County and School Metrics, I recommend that RIMSD 41 begin the 2021-22 school year with masks being required for all students in Elementary buildings serving those under the age of 12, and a mask-recommended policy in our Junior High and High Schools,” Lawrence wrote. “This will help us limit the transmission of COVID-19 and lessen the timeframes tied to quarantine periods.”

Several mitigation strategies also will remain in effect. Read the complete message here.