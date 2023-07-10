The Rock Island-Milan School District doesn’t expect to have a permanent full-time superintendent until July 1, 2024, nearly 13 months after the last one left.

This tentative schedule for the search process (to replace Dr. Reginald Lawrence) is subject to change —

RFQ (Request for Quotes) for Superintendent Search Teams was due today, July 10, 2023

Special Board Meeting to review RFQs – July 18

Interview RFQ candidates, if needed – July 25



Once a search firm is selected, the Rock Islan-Milan School District Board of Education will work with the firm to discuss possible community meetings, according to a Monday update from the school district.

Former Sherrard superintendent Alan Boucher is the new interim superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The goal is to hire a full-time superintendent in the winter with the person starting July 1, 2024.

For the 2023-2024 school year, Alan Boucher will serve as interim superintendent, starting this month through the first semester of the school year. The RIMSD #41 Board of Education will choose an interim superintendent for the second semester at a later date.

Boucher took the position after serving as principal at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services. He served as superintendent of the Sherrard Community Unit School District from 2015 to 2022 and was superintendent of the Mercer County School District #404 from 2006 to 2015.

Reginald Lawrence resigned as superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan school district effective June 3, 2023.

Effective June 3, 2023, Reginald Lawrence was relieved of his duties as superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District 41. Dr. Lawrence served the district for nearly four years. This was a mutual agreement between the former superintendent and Board of Education.

Former Moline-Coal Valley superintendent Cal Lee was named interim superintendent just through June 30, 2023.