Rock Island mother of three navigates uncharted waters of online learning

Online learning is underway in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

Classes started Thursday.

Teachers used the beginning of the week to plan their coursework.

The district bought several routers to place throughout the area as free Wi-Fi hotspots.

A woman with kids in Rock Island schools says, parents need to maintain structure at home to make remote learning work.

The school district is trying to make sure all kids have access to the technology needed for remote learning.

That includes offering Chromebooks to families that can’t afford them.