The suspect in a May 22 Rock Island homicide was arrested Tuesday, June 14 in Arkansas.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers located a victim, 19-year-old Desavion Foster, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant in this case for Terrionce C. Kitchen for First Degree Murder with bond set at $1 million.

On Tuesday, June 14th, at approximately 10 a.m., Terrionce C. Kitchen was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kitchen will remain at the Arkansas County, Arkansas, jail pending extradition to Illinois, police said Tuesday.