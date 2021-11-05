Rock Island National Cemetery to honor Veterans Day

The Rock Island National Cemetery will have a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday.

Keynote speaker is Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., commanding general, First Army. The ceremony will include a wreath placement, an honor salute and taps. Masks will not be required since the ceremony is outdoors, but masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

The Veterans Day ceremony is Thursday, November 11m 1:00 p.m.,, at Rock Island National Cemetery, 118 Rodman Avenue, Rock Island.

Historic gate and Memorial Walkway at Rock Island National Cemetery (Photo courtesy of Rock Island National Cemetery)

Veterans Day was established to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military. A Congressional Act, approved May 13, 1938, made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday, to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and celebrated as “Armistice Day.” With the approval of new legislation in 1954, Nov. 11 became known as Veterans Day, a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.