A former Rock Island resident has a new job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Contributed photo)

Mia Mayberry has been promoted to Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. She has worked for the USDA since July 2021. She started as the Deputy Director of External and Intergovernmental Affairs and then served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration. Prior to her work at the USDA, Mayberry worked with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign as Director of Outreach and Deputy National Political Director. Before that, she was the Iowa Deputy Political Director for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, served as Vice Chairwoman and County Supervisor for the Rock Island County Board and worked as an attorney, practicing employment law. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston and a Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind.