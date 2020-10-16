Rock Island native opens his own clothing store

The pandemic is not slowing down the dreams of a Rock Island man.



Isaiah Williams opened up his own store a year after starting an on-line business.



Williams designs his own clothes and artwork, he says it’s always been a goal to have his own store.



“Stay focus work hard because when you start a business or if you’re passionate about anything it will be a challenge so the biggest thing is to just trust the process and go for it,” said Williams.



Zay Creatives is located inside Northpark Mall in Davenport.