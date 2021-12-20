Rock Island native Tyler Hall signed to New York Knicks NBA roster

Tyler Hall, a 2015 Rock Island High School graduate, has been signed to a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks.

Like fellow Rocky alum Chasson Randle before him, 24-year-old guard Tyler Hall has made it to the NBA.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, The New York Knicks announced that the team signed Hall to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hall, 6-5, 209-pounds, is currently averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 38.5 minutes in 11 games for the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. He holds career averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 28.2 minutes in 64 games (41 starts) over parts of three seasons with Westchester,. according to an NBA release. He appeared in three games for the Knicks Summer League entry this past summer, averaging two points and one rebound over 7.9 minutes in three games.

The Rock Island native went undrafted in 2019 after a four-year collegiate career at Montana State University. As a senior, he was named to the 2018-19 All-Big Sky First Team after averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 33.5 minutes in 32 games (all starts). He amassed 2,518 points over his collegiate career, becoming one of 74 players in Division I history to accomplish that feat, his bio says.

28-year-old Chasson Randle played in four games with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns in October 2021.

In late September, Chasson Randle was signed to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, but the 28-year-old guard was later waived after playing four games in October (averaging 10 minutes and 5 points per game). Now playing for the New Zealand Breakers, Randle previously appeared in 119 career games (7 starts) with Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Golden State and Orlando through four NBA seasons, averaging a career-high 6.5 points in 41 appearances with the Magic last season.

Randle is the all-time leading scorer in Rock Island High and Stanford University basketball history.

Hall will join the Knicks (13-17) in their home games against Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Washington Dec. 23, and on Christmas Day against Atlanta. For more information, visit the team website.