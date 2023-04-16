In recognition of April as National Financial Literacy Month, the City of Rock Island and Bridge Investment, Community Development Corporation, a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), will partner to offer free financial literacy classes for Rock Island residents.

Participants are invited to two classes, April 26 and 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island, in the Captain 2 conference room. Food will be provided to all participants, according to a news release.

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis by registering here or by calling Samantha Gange, city clerk and ARPA program manager at 309-732-2009. The last day for registration is April 24.

Information will be presented by HUD-certified housing counselors Frank Perez and James Jones. As HUD-approved housing counselors, Perez and Jones are trained and certified by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to provide individuals with free access to financial literacy and housing counseling that can assist in individual housing circumstances. Perez has more than 25 years of lending and finance experience for consumer and business needs. Jones has more than 10 years of financial and housing counseling experience working with clients and regional community members toward personal and economic independence and self-sufficiency.

According to Standard & Poor’s Rating Services Global Financial Literacy survey, only 57% of adults in the U.S. are considered financially literate. While 100% of Americans are making decisions with financial impact, only half are equipped to do so, the release says. People often experience hurdles and barriers to opening a bank account as there are minimum deposit requirements, high fees, lack of credit or bad credit, or a distrust of financial institutions.

According to the release, the free financial literacy classes will provide financial education and knowledge to build long-term financial stability and provide additional resources to achieve financial goals and reduce barriers to achieving these goals.

In addition to the classes, resources and information also will be provided and several representatives from Rock Island banks will be available for questions and assistance.