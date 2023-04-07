Many residents sustained damage or lost trees and branches as a result of the storm and

EF1 tornado that swept through a portion of Rock Island on Tuesday, April 4.

To help in cleanup efforts, the city is offering free branch and tree debris pickup, starting Monday, April 10 until April 21. Residents are asked to have debris placed next to the curb of their street or avenue; alley pickups will not be conducted, according to a city release Friday. Residents should make sure to not obstruct the sidewalk or street.

Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled, but should be organized as best as

possible. Branches do not need to be cut to a certain length.

The city will use garbage refuse routes as a guide for cleanup, beginning with the

scheduled Monday route. Workers will pick up as much as possible during normal working

hours and continue the following day where they left off.

If a residence has a large amount of debris, they are asked not to call the city – the debris

will be collected if it is placed by the curb in time for free pickup. Uprooted tree balls and construction debris is not authorized; collection is for tree debris only.

Residents who do not take advantage of the free citywide collection will need to schedule

a free special pickup. Special pickup rules will apply, as debris will need to be cut into

four-foot lengths and bundled.

Residents should also be cautious of unsolicited tree services and contractors. It is a best

practice to not exchange any money with contractors until the work is complete. the city said.

For more information or to check if a contractor is licensed, contact the Inspections Division by calling 309-732-2126.