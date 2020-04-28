Rock Island officer involved shooting now under investigation

Rock Island Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey VenHuizen requested an investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place in Rock Island on Saturday, April 25. The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will be handling the incident and no Rock Island Police investigator will be participating in the investigation.

On Saturday, April 25 at 8:36 PM, Rock Island police officers responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance in progress at an apartment on the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, Rock Island. The caller reported a suspect at that scene had a gun.

Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to make contact with those inside, but police say a male fled through a window, reportedly armed with a gun. Detective Jon Leach with the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force says, “officers that had surrounded the outside of the apartment encountered the suspect and a confrontation occurred resulting in officers discharging their weapons.” The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He has since been transported to OSF Healthcare in Peoria for advanced treatment.

The last known status update of the subject’s condition was critical. A firearm was recovered at the scene by an Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigator.

The Integrity Task Force will conduct an investigation which, once concluded, will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review. Villarreal will make any decisions regarding criminal charges once the investigation is complete.

There are no further suspects at this time and police say there is no further danger to the public.