Rock Island has a new parking space for downtown visitors and employees, almost exactly seven months after demolition of the old parking ramp.

The new lot, located at the corner of 16th Street and Third Avenue opened for public use on Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m., in time for the Red, White & Boom festival and fireworks show at Schwiebert Park. The lot replaced the former parking ramp, which had become a safety issue. The new lot has 230 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations.

Demolition work on the old parking ramp began back on December 8, 2022.