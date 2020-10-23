Rock Island, other local counties, among 51 in Illinois at warning level for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has put 51 counties, including Rock Island and seven other local counties, on this week’s warning level for COVID-19.

The other local counties at the warning level are Mercer, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Knox, Warren and Henderson.

A county is placed at a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators are met, including:

There are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

The 7-day positivity rate rises above 8%.

There are fewer than 20% of ICU available in the region.

The weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

The weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Metrics are updated weekly, from Sunday to Saturday of the prior week, and are used by local leaders, businesses, health departments, and the public make informed decisions about activities they choose.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.