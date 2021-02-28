Rock Island Parks and Recreation seeks community groups as volunteers

Related Local 4 News stories Rock Island Parks and Recreation receives grants for Douglas Park renovation

Rock Island Parks and Recreation seeks community groups to volunteer for adopt-a-park for the 2021 season. The program is designed to encourage the community to work hands-on to help keep Rock Island parks clean, safe, and attractive, a news release says.

Groups that sign up to adopt-a-park will commit to one work date each month from April through the end of the year. Volunteer opportunities may include picking up litter, raking, cleaning, pulling weeds, reporting vandalism, and keeping an eye on the park.

Groups who want to sign up to adopt a park should visit www.rigov.org/AdoptAPark for an information packet with application.