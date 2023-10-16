The Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department needs your input on a strategic plan for sports programming in the city.

The department is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, 4303 24th Street. Topics of discussion will include repurposing the Rock Island Campbell Sports Complex, moving sports programming to in-town facilities and the benefits and impacts of these changes.

The Sports Complex, Douglas Park, Hodge Park, Reservoir Park and the Hauberg sports fields will also be discussed. Residents are invited to learn more about the proposed changes and give feedback.

For more information on the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department, including their five-year action plan and a list of park services, click here.