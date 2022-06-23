On Thursday, Rock Island Police Chief Richard T. Landi announced upcoming promotions for three personnel and award presentations for two officers.

The promotions and awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Rock Island Police Department Community Room.

From left are police officers Norman C. Jacks, Nicholas M. Pauley, Scott W. Gable, Cierra N. Covington and Matthew L. Bundy.