On Thursday, Rock Island Police Chief Richard T. Landi announced upcoming promotions for three personnel and award presentations for two officers.
The promotions and awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Rock Island Police Department Community Room.
- Norman C. Jacks is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the Patrol Division as a Watch Commander. He was previously a Sergeant in the Patrol Division.
- Nicholas M. Pauley is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Patrol Division. He was previously a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division.
- Scott W. Gable is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to the Patrol Division. He was previously a Field Training Officer in the Patrol Division.
- Additionally, Officer Cierra N. Covington will be receiving a Meritorious Service Award and Officer Matthew L. Bundy will be receiving a Life Saving Award.