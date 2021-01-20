Rock Island Police asking for help finding missing man

Ryan Muckelston, 35, of East Moline, was reported missing after leaving a home in Rock Island around 2 a.m. on January 18, 2021. Rock Island Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ryan.

The Rock Island Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Ryan Muckeltson, 35, of East Moline.

Muckeltson was reported missing on January 19. He was last seen leaving a residence in the 2600 block of 8 1/2 Avenue in Rock Island around 2 a.m. on January 18. He was reportedly intoxicated when he left.

A check of Muckeltson’s cellular phone activity showed his last location in the general vicinity of the 3000 block of 5th Avenue, near the Abbey Station in Rock Island.

He was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, sweatpants, flip-flop shoes, and possibly had a hoodie sweatshirt with him.

Muckeltson is a 35-year-old male Caucasian, approximately 6-feet tall, 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Muckeltson is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.