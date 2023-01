The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page.

Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page.

Landi says it should be back online by Friday.

He also says the department is aware of two fake pages pretending to be the Rock Island Police Department.

Landi says the city is working with Facebook to take the department’s name and emblems off the phony pages.