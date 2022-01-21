Rock Island Police Department released identities of two suspects in armed robbery – needs your help identifying third

The Rock Island Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a January 18 armed robbery. (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

The Rock Island Police Department released the names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery January 18.

The Rock Island Police Department responded at approximately 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, January 18 to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape. According to a release, three masked suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and began threatening employees and demanding merchandise. During the robbery, an employee pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the suspects. The suspects fled from the store and were last seen running away from the scene.

According to a press release, here are the identities of two suspects:

Suspect #1: 23-year old Marcase K. Humphries of Rock Island. Humphries was wounded by gunfire and transported from Rock Island to Genesis East hospital in Davenport where he was declared deceased. Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal announced there will be no charges against the employee who fired a gun in self-defense during the armed robbery.

Suspect #2: 23-year old Ernest D. Morgan, III of Rock Island. Morgan was wounded by gunfire and transported from the 2100 block of 16th Avenue to UnityPoint Trinity hospital in Rock Island for treatment and is expected to survive. On Friday, January 21 detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Morgan for the charge of armed robbery, a class X felony, with a bond set at $500,000.00.

Suspect #3: Male, possibly a light-complected African American or Hispanic, large build, approximately 6 foot tall and 200 pounds, 20 to 30 years of age.

Anyone that can identify suspect #3 or with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.