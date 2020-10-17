Rock Island police exchange gunfire with, kill armed suspect late Friday

While Rock Island police chased a suspect through a neighborhood late Friday, the armed suspect was shot and killed.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of 6th Avenue after receiving a 911 call of a battery in progress, which reportedly involved a male battering a female, a press release says.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, which then was stopped in the area of 24th Street and 7th Avenue. The driver initially slowed down, then took off, last seen southbound from 9th Avenue. At the time of the traffic stop, there were two men and a juvenile in the vehicle.

An officer searching the area saw the vehicle parked in the area of 22nd and 23rd streets and 13th Avenue. The occupants took off on foot in different directions.

“Preliminary information” indicates a suspect fired upon arriving officers who were setting up a perimeter. While they chased the suspect on foot through the neighborhood, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect multiple times.

The suspect, who had multiple firearms, was shot and died at the scene. The four involved officers were not injured.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated and will conduct the investigation into the shooting. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave according to standard department protocol.

As of Saturday morning, the identity of the involved officers and that of the suspect are not being released.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime-Stoppers at 309- 762-9500.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide details when they are available.